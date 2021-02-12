Puducherry, Feb 12 (PTI): Chief Minister of Puducherry V Narayanasamy on Friday said it was matter of concern that the Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi had ordered the postponement of the inauguration of the renovated structure of the Municipal office (Marie) slated for today.

Bedi had contended that the renovation of the structure was done with the aid from the Centre and that Central government officials should have been invited forthe inauguration.

"This is an utterly wrong and an incorrect stand as there is no grant from the Centre," the Chief Ministersaid.

"The territorial government had approached the World Bank throughthe Central government for assistance. As part of the World Bank's programmes to conserve heritage structures," he said.

The Chief Minister said the new structure was constructed at a cost of Rs 14 crore from out of the World Bank assistance after the previous building dating back to the 19th century collapsed under the impact of the rain some seven years ago.

The Chief Minister's Parliamentary Secretary K Lakshminarayanan alleged that the Lt Governor had always been anti-people and had been deliberately standing in the way of all developmental works.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)