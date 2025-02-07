Kolkata, Feb 7 (PTI) The budget session of the West Bengal Assembly will commence on February 10 with Governor C V Ananda Bose's address, marking the return of this tradition after a one-year hiatus.

Last year, the budget session was held without the governor's speech, as the session was reconvened after being adjourned sine die.

The ruling TMC, which shared an acrimonious relationship with the Raj Bhawan, had justified the absence of the speech, citing that the session was essentially a continuation of the earlier one.

However, State Parliamentary Affairs Minister Sovandeb Chattopadhyay confirmed on Friday that this year's budget session would begin with the governor's address.

Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya will present the state budget on February 12, with the first half of the budget session expected to continue till February 19.

"The budget session would begin on February 10 with the governor's address. The state budget will be tabled on February 12. Thereafter there will be discussion on the governor's address and the budget till February 19," he said.

The House will be convened again in March.

Last year, Chattopadhyay had stated that since the 2023 winter session was adjourned sine die and not prorogued, there was no requirement for the customary inaugural address.

Even Speaker Biman Banerjee had clarified that the governor's address was not needed, as the current session was a continuation of the previous one.

The relationship between the West Bengal Governor and the TMC government has been contentious since he assumed office in November 2022, resulting in numerous disputes on various issues.

However, in the last few months, there have been signs of improvement in the relationship.

