Kharagpur (West Medinipur) [India], January 21 (ANI): BJP leader Dilip Ghosh on Wednesday criticised West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, alleging that she disrespects constitutional systems and does not want the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) to be conducted and the fake names to be exposed in the state.

Speaking to ANI, he urged the Election Commission to ensure the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) is conducted properly, claiming the state government is not cooperating.

"Mamata Banerjee does not respect any constitutional system; all constitutional systems are collapsing in Bengal. Courts are being challenged here. It is the job of the government, the police, and the state government employees to complete the Special Investigation Report (SIR), but they are not doing so because Mamata Banerjee does not want the SIR to be conducted and the fake names to be exposed. Therefore, the Election Commission must ensure that the SIR is conducted with utmost care...," said Ghosh.

SIR of electoral rolls is being conducted by the Election Commission of India (ECI) ahead of West Bengal's 2026 Assembly elections. The process is under intense public and legal scrutiny.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Monday directed the Election Commission of India (ECI) to display the names of the electors falling under the 'logical discrepancies' category in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in West Bengal.

A three-judge bench led by CJI Surya Kant issued directions to the ECI on various pleas alleging procedural illegalities in the SIR exercise in West Bengal.

The apex court noted that the ECI has issued notices to certain persons described as falling under the 'logical discrepancies' category. Thus, with a view to enabling persons included in the category, the Court issued a direction to display the names of such persons at Gram Panchayat Bhavans, Block Offices, and Ward Offices.

Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing a massive public rally in Singur, called for an end to what he termed "utter lawlessness" under the TMC government and highlighted the need for BJP governance in Bengal, citing public support as a signal for change.

Ghosh also reiterated his party's internal organisational principles, saying, "In our party, our president is everyone's boss; we are all members of the party... the president is our supreme leader... The BJP functions according to this tradition, and will continue to do so." His remarks came after a day, senior BJP leader Nitin Nabin formally took charge as the national president of the party.

Nabin, a five-time member of the Bihar Legislative Assembly and former minister in the Bihar government, expressed that he was not merely taking up a position but embracing the ideology, traditions, and responsibility of the BJP's nationalist movement. Over the years, he has held significant organisational responsibilities in various states, including Sikkim and Chhattisgarh. (ANI)

