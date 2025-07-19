Kolkata, Jul 19 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday wished a speedy recovery to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who sustained injuries while shooting for his upcoming film 'King'.

Banerjee, who shares a warm and cordial relationship with the actor and often refers to him as her "brother," expressed concern upon hearing the news of his injury.

"Reports regarding my brother Shah Rukh Khan sustaining muscular injuries during shooting make me worried. Wish him speedy recovery," Banerjee posted on X.

Khan sustained an injury while shooting an action sequence at the Golden Tobacco studio in Mumbai. Reports suggest that the 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' star has flown to the US for treatment.

