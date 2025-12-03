New Delhi [India], December 3 (ANI): Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar flagged security concerns over a mosque located in the operational area of Kolkata Airport, saying its presence has stalled runway expansion and should be relocated in consultation with the Airport Authority of India.

He alleged the West Bengal government was avoiding action due to "votebank" considerations.

Speaking to ANI, Majumdar said, "This is a long-standing demand. Because of this, the runway length is not being increased. Having a masjid at a place as sensitive as the airport, that too near the runway, is worrying. Masjid can be moved to another place, as is done in the UAE. A masjid is a place where you offer namaz, unlike a temple, where an idol is consecrated. If the masjid committee thinks about the country, they should have a discussion with the Airport Authority of India. A new masjid can be built elsewhere... The Bengal government will not take action because it is their votebank..."

Meanwhile, West Bengal BJP MPs met Prime Minister Narendra Modi today to discuss preparations for the 2026 elections.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met West Bengal BJP MPs in Parliament. He said the current situation in the state requires clear communication and public outreach, and the party must strongly counter what is happening on the ground, sources said.

Regarding preparations for 2026, the PM asked MPs to begin preparing detailed presentations and ensure complete groundwork for upcoming political planning and mobilisation.

The Prime Minister told BJP MPs from West Bengal that incidents like the assault on MP Khagen Murmu must be highlighted effectively so that people understand the violence attributed to the TMC.

Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Puducherry in 2026. The first election will be held in Assam. Assam has 126 assembly seats, Kerala has 140, Tamil Nadu has 234, West Bengal has 294, and the union territory of Puducherry has 30 assembly seats. (ANI)

