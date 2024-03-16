Kolkata, Mar 16 (PTI) The BJP has praised West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose for his decision to be present on the roads from 6am on polling days, stating that as the custodian of democracy in the state, he expressed determination to safeguard the rights of the people.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, Shamik Bhattacharya, BJP Rajya Sabha MP and party's state spokesperson, said the ruling Trinamool Congress had blatantly deprived people of their basic rights to vote freely over the past 13 years.

He welcomed the governor's remarks, emphasising his commitment to ensuring free, fair, and transparent elections.

"The governor, who has a sensitive mind, wants to give a message that he will do everything possible to have a free fair and transparent election. We welcome his comments," Bhattacharya said.

Governor Bose had earlier announced his plan to hit the streets at 6 am on every polling day, underscoring his dedication to serving the common people.

Bhattacharya reiterated that as the custodian of democratic rights in Bengal, it is the governor's responsibility to ensure the protection of voting rights.

He criticised the escalating level of poll violence under the Trinamool Congress rule, comparing it unfavourably to other states.

"Threats, attacks, burning of property, loot, murder have become integral parts of elections in West Bengal which used to show the path of enlightenment to rest of India. So holding elections in seven phases is not unusual for West Bengal. And if states like UP and Bihar, which are not stricken by so much violence, can go for seven phase polls, why is the TMC is uncomfortable with the idea?," he said.

According to Bhattacharya, 56 BJP activists were killed in the months following the announcement of the 2021 assembly poll results, giving Bengal a dubious distinction.

He insisted that polling in West Bengal should only occur under the supervision of central forces to ensure fairness and transparency.

The BJP leader accused the Trinamool Congress of making hate speeches to divide people on the issue of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) for electoral gains.

He expressed hope that fair voting, ensured by the Election Commission (EC), would lead to the downfall of the TMC.

Expressing concerns that the TMC might try to manipulate civic volunteers and ASHA workers for voting, Bhattacharya said the BJP hoped the EC would take strong measures to prevent such attempts.

The Lok Sabha elections are scheduled to be held in seven phases starting from April 19, with results on June 4.

