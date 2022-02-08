Kolkata, Feb 8 (PTI) West Bengal on Tuesday reported 736 new COVID-19 cases, which pushed the tally to 20,07,249, the health department said in its bulletin.

Thirty-two more people died of the infection – including nine in Paschim Bardhaman, five in the city and four in North 24 Parganas – which raised the toll to 20,884, the bulletin said

At least 1,559 people recuperated from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 19,70,356 .

The discharge rate stood at 98.16 per cent and the fatality rate at 1.04 per cent.

The positivity rate slipped from 2.59 per cent on Monday to 1.87 per cent, the bulletin said.

Bengal currently has 16,009 active cases – 855 less than the previous day.

As many as 2,35,50,222 samples have been tested in the state, including 39,347 in the past 24 hours, the bulletin added.

