Kolkata, Jun 17 (PTI) A new campus of Presidency University in Kurseong in Darjeeling district of West Bengal is likely to be operationalised within a year, subject to the state cabinet's decision, an official of the institution said on Tuesday.

The new campus, which will be the university's third in the state, will be focussed on advanced research, specialised programmes and interdisciplinary studies, he said.

Also Read | Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case: Crime Scene Reconstruction in Meghalaya's Sohra Sheds More Light in Murder of Indore Husband by Wife Sonam Raghuvanshi.

The timeframe for opening the proposed campus has not been specified yet but it is likely to be inaugurated within a year, subject to the state cabinet's nod, the official told PTI.

The university will offer courses in the fields of astrophysics, biotechnology, climate change and other natural sciences, laying focus on advanced research and interdisciplinary studies.

Also Read | TCS Deployment Policy: Tata Consultancy Services Mandates 225 Billing Days per Year, Limits Bench Time to 35 Days.

It will be a hub for higher education and research in the Himalayan hills and contiguous plains in north Bengal, the official said.

Work for constructing the campus of the state-run university in Sylvan Hills is underway at a fast pace, he said.

Apart from the main campus on College Street in the heart of Kolkata, Presidency University has a second campus in the New Town area, the satellite township near the city.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)