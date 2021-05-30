Kolkata, May 30 (PTI) West Bengal on Sunday registered 11,284 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the caseload to 13,66,240, while the death toll rose to 15,410 with 142 more fatalities, according to a bulletin issued by the health department.

As many as 18,642 patients have recovered from the infection, improving the discharge rate to 91.93 per cent.

The total number of people cured of the disease has gone up to 12,55,932.

The number of active cases has slipped to 94,898.

North 24 Parganas accounted for 49 deaths while Kolkata registered 33 COVID-19fatalities. The rest of the deaths were reported from several other districts, including 14 from Howrah.

North 24 Parganas district recorded 2,482 new cases while Kolkata accounted for 1,830 fresh cases, the bulletin said.

Since Saturday, 70,315 samples were tested for coronavirus taking the total number of such examinations in the state to 1,23,72,134.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)