Kolkata, Feb 17 (PTI) West Bengal's COVID-19 tally rose to 5,73,012 on Wednesday as 133 more people tested positive for the infection, while two fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 10,237, a health bulletin said.

Kolkata reported the highest number of new cases at 44, while the fresh fatalities were reported in the metropolis and neighbouring North 24 Parganas district.

As many as 249 more people were cured of the disease, taking the recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state to 97.36 per cent.

The state now has 3,736 active cases, while 5,59,039 people have recovered from the disease so far.

West Bengal has so far tested over 83.49 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 14,031 in the last 24 hours, it said.

Meanwhile, Beleghata ID Hospital Principal Professor (Dr) Anima Haldar was hospitalised on Wednesday, two days after receiving the second dose of Covishield, a senior health official said.

"She was administered the second dose of the vaccine two days ago. Today, she exhibited some symptoms of gastritis and also vomited, following which she was admitted to the Beleghata Hospital. She is doing well and a detailed investigation is underway to understand the causal relationship if any," the official said.

At least 21,459 people received Covishield during the day at 420 sites across the state.

Another 5,814 people were administered the second dose of the Covishield while 2,821 people received Covaxin, he said.

West Bengal reported three Adverse Event Following Immunisation (AEFI) cases. One person has been admitted to Midnapore Medical College and Hospital, the official added.

