Kolkata, Dec 24 (PTI) West Bengal reported 32 more COVID-19 fatalities on Thursday, pushing the death toll to 9,505, while 1,590 fresh cases pushed the tally to 5,43,214, the health department said in a bulletin.

Altogether, 5,18,516 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 2,054 since Wednesday, it said.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state stands at 95.45 per cent.

The deaths were reported from Kolkata (9), North 24 Parganas (7) and Howrah (6), among other districts, the bulletin said.

Kolkata registered 396 new infections, followed by 358 in North 24 Parganas.

West Bengal now has 15,193 active cases.

According to the bulletin, 39,913 samples were tested for COVID-19 during the day, taking the total number of such clinical examinations to 68,56,878.

