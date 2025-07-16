Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 16 (ANI): A 40-year-old man named Shivaprakash, also known as Biklu Shiva, was brutally murdered near his home close to Halasur Lake in the east division of Bengaluru, police said.

According to the police, the incident happened when Shivaprakash was standing outside his house. A group of men arrived in a car and attacked him with sharp weapons, killing him on the spot.

Ramesh Banoth, Joint Commissioner of Police, East Division, Bengaluru, said, "Shiv Prakash was 40 years old, and there was a history of crimes against him. He was also a history sheeter. As per preliminary information, we came to know that a few people in the car came and totally murdered him."

The case has been registered at Bharathi Nagar Police Station, and an investigation is underway, the official added.

In a separate incident, Bengaluru City Police have arrested three individuals, including two lecturers, after they were accused of allegedly raping a student and blackmailing the victim with videos.

The accused have been identified as Narendra, Sandeep, and their friend Anup.

The victim's parents reported the matter to the Karnataka State Women's Commission, following which a case was registered at the Marathahalli Police Station.

An investigation is currently underway as per the directive of the Commission, officials said. (ANI)

