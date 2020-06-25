Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 25 (ANI): A floor in Sri Sri Ravishankar Ashram on Kanakpura Road here has been reserved for asymptomatic and mild symptomatic police personnel infected with COVID-19, the Karnataka government said on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, ESI hospital in Indiranagar has been notified as a dedicated COVID-19 hospital for the treatment of severe and symptomatic police personnel.

The Karnataka Secretariat has restricted public entry to Vidhana Soudha. (ANI)

