Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India]| April 16 (ANI): The Bengaluru Rural Police have registered two separate cases against the warden and the owner of a private rehabilitation centre after a video showing an inmate being assaulted went viral on social media. The incidents occurred within the Nelamangala Rural Police Station limits.

Speaking to ANI, Superintendent of Police CK Baba confirmed that a suo motu case has been registered. "We have arrested the concerned individual. The incident took place at a private rehabilitation centre. There are set practices, but there could be some mishaps. We are checking all the visuals, and we'll see what the main reason for the incident was," SP Baba said.

According to the police, one of the videos shows an inmate being physically assaulted, reportedly after he refused to wash the warden's clothes and clean. Another viral clip shows an accused cutting a birthday cake with a dagger.

The case involving the assault has been registered, while another case has been booked under the Arms Act. Both the warden and the owner of the rehabilitation centre have been named in the FIRs.

Police have confirmed that the victim has since recovered and has been discharged from the facility. The investigation is ongoing, with authorities reviewing CCTV footage to determine further culpability.

On April 15, the Bengaluru Police seized drugs, cash, and vehicles worth over Rs 6.77 crore and arrested 10 individuals, including a foreign national and nine, in separate operations in Karnataka.

Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B Dayanand in a statement said that an operation by the Anti-Narcotics Team resulted in the arrest of a suspect from Kerala who was found in possession of 3.5 kg of hydroponic ganja, Rs 26,06,500 in cash, and a mobile phone. The total value of the seized items is Rs 4.5 crore.

"In a separate operation, a foreign national was arrested, with authorities seizing 1 kg of MDMA crystals, one mobile phone, and a two-wheeler. The total value of the confiscated items is Rs 2 crore," Commissioner B Dayanand said in the statement.

In another related development, eight individuals from Kerala were arrested in a drug trafficking case. The police confiscated 110 grams of MDMA, 10 mobile phones, one tablet, and two cars. The total value of the items seized was Rs 27 lakh. (ANI)

