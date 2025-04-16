New Delhi, April 15: ANPR (Automatic Number Plate Recognition) AI camera system is widely used by various law enforcement and tariff management authorities to identify vehicle information using computer vision and artificial intelligence. Delhi government installed an ANPR camera system at 477 fuel stations to identify the older ICE vehicles that have higher chances of producing air pollution. The Delhi government plans to enforce the new "no fuel for older vehicles" policy by the end of April 2025.

Delhi government will implement this policy to deny fuel to these End-of-Life Vehicles (ELVs) in order to control excessive air pollution. Petrol vehicles older than 15 years and diesel vehicles older than 10 years will fall under the criteria of overage vehicles. The government of Delhi will begin implementing this new policy, aligning with the 2018 Supreme Court ruling and the 2014 National Green Tribunal Order. ANPR AI camera system will help fuel stations identify old vehicles or End-of-Life Vehicles (ELVs) and deny them petrol or diesel. What Is ‘No Fuel to Old Car’ Policy, Set To Be Implemented in Delhi With ANPR AI Camera System? Which Cars Will Be Banned From Getting Petrol, Diesel at Fuel Stations?.

What Is ANPR AI Camera? How Does It Identify Old Vehicles?

The Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) AI camera system captures images of vehicles and automatically reads their license plates. It takes photos of the image, processes them, and uses OCR (Optical Character Recognition) to identify the plate's information, including numbers and text. Then, the ANPR AI camera system uses AI algorithms to match the data obtained from the image with the existing database. The camera system works in real time using multiple cameras. India Can Create 2.5 Million Direct Jobs by Tripling Automotive Exports to USD 60 Billion and Generating USD 25 Billion Trade Surplus by 2030: Government.

APNR is considered one of the most accurate ways of using applied computer vision systems to scan the vehicle's license plate and find out information about its history and owner. Also called Automated Number Plate Recognition, this camera system works with deep learning and offers real-time results. The entities can also upload images and videos to the ANPR AI camera system to find out more information.

