Delhi, April 16: Aiming to combat the persistent air pollution crisis in the national capital, the Delhi government is nearing the rollout of its ambitious ‘no fuel for old car’ policy targeting End-of-Life vehicles (ELVs). Initially scheduled to go live on 1 April, the policy implementation faced a minor delay. As of now, 477 of the 500 fuel refilling stations—372 petrol and 105 CNG stations—have been equipped with Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras. The remaining 23 are expected to be fitted with the system in the next 10–15 days, with full implementation expected by the end of April.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa are monitoring the progress closely. Sirsa stated that while timely rollout was the goal, a slight delay was preferable to a partial or ineffective implementation. The initiative is part of a broader strategy to reduce vehicular emissions, one of the key contributors to Delhi’s air pollution. Delhi Air Pollution: Vehicles Older Than 15 Years Not To Be Provided Fuel at Petrol Pumps After March 31, Says Manjinder Singh Sirsa (Watch Video).

What Is ‘No Fuel to Old Car’ Policy?

The policy, first announced earlier this year, bars petrol and diesel refuelling for vehicles that have crossed their permissible age limits. These restrictions are in line with earlier Supreme Court and National Green Tribunal (NGT) rulings aimed at phasing out aging vehicles to mitigate air pollution in the Capital.

Which Cars Will Be Banned From Getting Petrol, Diesel at Fuel Stations?

The new policy targets End-of-Life Vehicles (ELVs), which are defined as petrol vehicles older than 15 years and diesel vehicles older than 10 years. These vehicles are considered major polluters and are banned from receiving fuel in the city. This rule applies not only to Delhi-registered vehicles but also to any vehicle, regardless of its registration state, that attempts to refuel within city limits. No Petrol for Vehicles Older Than 15 Years in Delhi After March 31, Announces Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa (Watch Video).

ANPR cameras installed at each fuel station will scan the number plates of incoming vehicles and check them against the mParivahan database in real time. If a vehicle is flagged as overage or lacking a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate, the system will immediately alert the pump attendants and block fuel dispensing. This automation aims to ensure strict enforcement and significantly reduce the number of polluting vehicles on Delhi’s roads.

