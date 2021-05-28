Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 28 (ANI): A case against six persons, including two women, has been registered in connection with a case of rape of a woman in Karnataka's Bengaluru.

"Based on the contents of the video and preliminary investigation, a case of rape and assault has been registered against 6 persons including 2 women at Bengaluru's Ramamurthy Nagar police station. A police team has also been deputed to an adjoining state to trace the victim so that she could join the investigation," Kamal Pant, Bengaluru City Police Commissioner, tweeted.

Pant also said that according to the information revealed so far, all of them are part of the same group and are believed to be from Bangladesh. The victim who is also a Bangladeshi was brought to India for trafficking and was tortured and brutalised due to a financial matter, he added.

The investigation is being carried with full earnestness and under the supervision of senior officers, the Police Commissioner said. (ANI)

