Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 4 (ANI): The Bengaluru City Police, in collaboration with the Vintage Car Owners' Association, is organising a Vintage Car and Bike Rally on Sunday, 7th December 2025, to create awareness about the growing menace of drug abuse and drug peddling.

Drug abuse among the youth has emerged as a serious concern, causing fear and insecurity among the citizens of Karnataka, particularly in Bangalore City. As part of the ongoing War Against Drugs, this rally aims to sensitise the public, especially young people, about the harmful effects of drug consumption and the dangers associated with drug trafficking networks.

Also Read | Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty End 4-Day Losing Streak, Rupee Gains.

More than 75 vintage cars and bikes will participate in the rally this year. The event will be flagged off by Home Minister Dr G Parmeshwara at 9:00 AM from the Grand Steps of Vidhana Soudha.

The rally will proceed along the following route: Ambedkar Veedi→ Cubbon Road, MG Road, Brigade Road, Vittal Mallya Road, Mysore Road, before finally culminating at the Big Banyan Resort in Ramanagara District.

Also Read | Cold Moon 2025: Last Supermoon of the Year To Grace Night Sky Today; Know if It Will Be Visible in India.

As a special public outreach awareness initiative, events will also be conducted at MG Road Metro Station, St Joseph's College on Vittal Mallya Road and R V Engineering College on Mysore Road. These programmes will focus on educating the public about the ill-effects of drugs, preventive strategies, and the importance of community participation in curbing drug abuse and peddling.

The Bangalore City Police urges all citizens to support this noble initiative and join hands in building a safe, healthy, and drug-free society.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru Police seized 1,143 kg of red sandalwood and three cars worth ₹1 crore and arrested one person involved in an inter-state smuggling racket operating across Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, on Thursday. According to police, the case began on November 7 when officers of Hulimavu Police Station received a complaint from a Bhatmidhar stating that a car was parked illegally near Gottigere Lake on Bannerghatta Main Road.

Acting on the information, police rushed to the spot, raided the location and arrested a man. During questioning, the accused confessed to selling red sandalwood illegally. Police seized 95 kg of red sandalwood and a car from his possession. A case was registered under the Forest Act. The accused was produced before the court on November 8 and remanded to police custody for 20 days. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)