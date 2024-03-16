Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 15 (ANI): The residents of Bengaluru, grappling with a severe drought situation, are facing dire scarcity of drinking water, particularly in areas like Sampangi Ramanagara and its surroundings.

Access to clean water has become a daily challenge.

Residents are frequently seen queuing up in front of RO water plants, clutching empty cans in hopes of securing their essential water supply.

Compounding the issue, the traditional Cauvery water supply is also strained, leaving many in this region heavily reliant on alternative sources.

"There is a lot of scarcity of drinking water. We are dependent on the RO water plant," one of the locals said on Friday.

"Cauvery water supply has reduced due to falling water level, so we are dependent on the RO water plant," he added.

Another resident mentioned that they were not receiving any water facilities from Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

Reports indicate dwindling water reserves at these plants, leading to restricted operating hours, with some facilities only open for a scant four to five hours per day.

The public's plight underscores the urgent need for comprehensive water management strategies to mitigate the impact of the ongoing water crisis in Bangalore.

Earlier, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his deputy DK Shivakumar, and cabinet ministers along with officials and secretaries of respective departments, on March 5, held a crucial meeting to address the shortage of drinking water in Bengaluru.

He also warned the water tanker owners across the state that the government would seize their vehicles if they did not register with the authorities before March 7, the deadline day.

With the summer expected to be more severe this year, as many as 7,082 villages across Karnataka and 1,193 wards, including in Bengaluru Urban district, are vulnerable to drinking water crisis in the coming months as per an assessment made by the government as of February 10.

A report by the revenue department has identified the majority of villages in Tumakuru district (746) and most wards in Uttara Kannada as staring at a grave water crisis in the days ahead. In the Bengaluru Urban district, 174 villages and 120 wards are vulnerable. (ANI)

