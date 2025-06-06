Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 6 (ANI): Social activist Snehamayi Krishna on Friday has filed a complaint with Cubbon Park police station against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM Shivakumar and Karnataka Cricket Association office bearers in connection with the stampede at Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy stadium, in which 11 people died, claiming that the incident took due to government's irresponsibility.

"This is a tragedy caused by the government's irresponsibility. RCB is not a team representing the state. It is a private team bought by liquor vendors. In such a situation, the state government did not need to invite them and felicitate them," Snehamayi Krisha said.

Also Read | India-Pakistan Conflict Had Very Negligible Impact on Economic Activity, Says RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra.

He alleged that the tragedy was caused by the hastily organised program in front of the Vidhana Soudha without any prior preparation regarding law and safety, holding the CM and DCM responsible for the tragedy.

"This case should be taken seriously. CM and DCM are responsible for this. The police have registered a UDR (Unnatural Death Report). This is not the right action. A case should be registered under 106 of the Indian Penal Code," he said.

Also Read | Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Announces Completion of Samruddhi Mahamarg; Calls It Historic, Emotional Moment.

The state government has also been lambasted by the opposition, with JDs MP HD Kumaraswamy and the BJP pointing fingers at them.

Responding to the allegations, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah said, "BJP and JDS leaders only speak lies."

Following the death of 11 people in the stampede in Bengaluru on June 4, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), DNA (event management company) officials have been taken into custody and are being taken for medical tests.

Karnataka Police filed an FIR against the Karnataka Cricket Board Administrative Committee, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), among others, in the Bengaluru stampede incident. In response, KSCA has filed a writ petition in the High Court seeking the quashing of FIRs filed against it.

The Karnataka police have suspended multiple IPS officers, including the Bengaluru city police Commissioner, B Dayananda. Senior IPS officer Seemant Kumar Singh took charge as the city police commissioner earlier today. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)