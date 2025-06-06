New Delhi, June 6: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday announced the completion of the Hinduhrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg and stated that it was a historic and emotional moment. In a post on social media X, the CM wrote that the project was not just a road but a strong step towards a brighter future. "A truly historic and emotional moment - the dream of a 'Samruddha' Maharashtra has come true!

'Hinduhrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg' is now complete --it's not just a road, but a strong step towards a brighter future. This was only possible because of the love and support of the people of Maharashtra!" the post read. On June 5, the CM had stated that the project would play an essential role in the development of the state and the highway would be a corridor of prosperity of the state. This highway will be connected to Vadhan Port shortly. Maharashtra Government Issues Ordinance To Form Gadchiroli District Mining Authority, CM Devendra Fadnavis To Head 16-Member Panel.

Chief Minister Fadnavis said that land has been acquired for the Samruddhi Highway in record time. Due to this route, 24 districts of the state, including Vidarbha, Marathwada, and North Maharashtra, have been connected to JNPT port; now, this highway will be connected to Vadhan port. Rs 55 thousand 335 crore has been spent on this 701 km long highway. According to an official release, the 76-kilometre route of the Samruddhi Highway passes through Nashik and Thane districts. The Sahyadri mountain range in this area has made it a very difficult route for the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation to overcome this engineering challenge. The tunnel near Igatpuri is eight kilometres long, the longest in the state, and the widest in the country. Eid al-Adha 2025: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis to Chair Law and Order Meet at Sahyadri Guest House Ahead of Eid Ul Azha.

The Forest Department has decided to plant trees on the Palkhi route along the Samruddhi Highway. One thousand farm ponds have been created due to this highway. Along with this, water recharge arrangements have been made every 500 meters.

