New Delhi, May 17 (PTI) A Bengaluru-based space start up on Wednesday unveiled a NavIC navigator, which can be used for precise navigation functions in operations related to the railways, land surveys, telecom, laying of telephone lines and oil and gas exploration.

The navigator, developed by Elena Geo Systems, will utilise signals from the Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS) as well as other constellations such as GPS and GLONASS of the US and Russia, respectively.

Also Read | 'True Love': Elderly Couple Aged 80 and 70 Die Within Two Hours of Each Other in Bihar's Bhagalpur.

The device uses the NavIC chip developed by the start up and will be of particular use in remote areas and has potential to remove user dependence on global mapping products.

"The Elena navigator will enable the country to have its own navigation function which is far superior than existing similar international products," Elena founder and Chief Technology Officer, Lt Col V S Velan (retd) said.

Also Read | NCP Plans To Hold Internal Elections 12 Days After Sharad Pawar's 'Resignation' Jolt.

"This will be extremely useful during various natural disasters and remote areas where the country's defence forces are operationally active. This can also be used in various departments, including telecom, oil and gas, railways, road transport, and land surveys," he said.

Last month, Elena Geo Systems had unveiled the NavIC chip, that uses IRNSS or Navigation for Indian Constellation (NavIC) network for providing applications such as navigation, positioning and timing.

The company has been pursuing advanced technologies to manufacture these chips and modules; some of which have been supplied to the Indian Army and some private entities, a statement said.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is likely to launch a new navigation satellite, the NVS-01, aboard the Geosynchronous Launch Vehicle Mk-II, on May 29.

The satellite will be launched from Sriharikota to replace an old satellite. The aim of the launch is to maintain the functioning of a navigational system named NavIC, comprising seven satellites.

The satellite will replace the IRNSS-1G satellite that was launched in 2016.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)