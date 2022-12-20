Best Tea in the world comes from here in India

New Delhi/Guwahati [India], December 20 (ANI): The contribution of a generation of hard working tea estate workers along with the combination of strong geographical indications and significant investments, have made India the second-largest tea-producing country in the world.

Over the years, the tea industry in India has expanded rapidly, consuming vast tracts of land for tea plantations.

Also Read | Bhagwant Mann 'Drinking and Driving' Punjab, Says Akali Dal MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal (Watch Video).

Apart from the major tea-producing states of Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala, tea producing areas also include Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Tripura.

The Indian tea industry creates a substantial amount of foreign exchange and high revenue for the government. Expanded product mix and strategic market growth have contributed significantly to Indian tea's reputation as one of the best in the world.

Also Read | Delhi Riots Case 2020: Court Acquits Man Accused of Rioting, Vandalism and Arson.

Certain varieties of tea are grown only in India and are in great demand across the world.

India exports tea to more than 25 countries throughout the world. Some of the top countries importing tea from India are China, Russia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, the United States, and the United Kingdom.

The key players in the Indian tea industry offer their products in varying packaging options, thereby expanding the overall market reach.

India's total tea exports during 2021-22, in quantity, was 201 million kilograms. The total exports during January to April 2022 was 65 million kilograms and was valued at $215 million USD, a 9% increase from the same period in 2021.

India's export price per kilogram has also seen a stable increase over the years.

"The tea industry has been doing very well, the new startups are there who are coming up with different different flavours in different packaging styles and different options to choose from", says Tea Industrialist Ranjit Baruah.

The willingness and ability to experiment with tea blends has proved an impetus for the growth of the tea industry in India. People around the world are also now more aware of the potential health benefits of tea. Varieties, such as green tea, are expected to witness robust growth in the country in the coming years.

Innovating and experimenting with regional flavours, India's tea companies are aiming to provide the elusive perfect cup. For many, their days begin and end with a satisfying cup of tea.

If tea is what gets you through the day, India undoubtedly promises the best brands. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)