New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann led a series of roadshows in Delhi on Friday and said the people of Delhi would deliver a record-breaking mandate for the party.

The senior AAP leader held roadshows in support of party candidates in Patel Nagar, Karol Bagh and Moti Nagar constituencies.

"Arvind Kejriwal treats the people of Delhi as his family, while the BJP has no real issues to discuss and it only hurls abuses. The AAP's work speaks for itself, from schools and hospitals to mohalla clinics. The BJP on the other hand thinks it can win votes by distributing money, slippers, and jackets. But the people of Delhi are not for sale," Mann said.

He highlighted the AAP's work in Delhi and Punjab including free bus rides for women, free electricity and work in the healthcare sector.

"Delhi has set a benchmark in good governance. We've replicated this in Punjab, where 90 per cent of families now receive zero electricity bills, and thousands of students have shifted to government schools due to the improved education system," he said.

During the roadshow in Karol Bagh, Mann urged voters to choose wisely, saying, "This election is about the future of your children, the safety of women, and the dignity of families. On February 5, cast your vote for the broom (AAP's poll symbol) and ensure Arvind Kejriwal's return."

He also criticised the BJP's campaign tactics, stating, "They are trying to manipulate votes by creating fake voter IDs and deleting genuine ones. But on February 8, the results will show that the people of Delhi have chosen progress over propaganda."

AAP's Karol Bagh candidate Vishesh Ravi, who was accompanying Mann in the roadshow, thanked supporters for their faith in the party and promised to continue his good work in the constituency.

"I have served you in joy and sorrow, and with your support, I will return as your MLA to take Karol Bagh to new heights," he said.

