New Delhi [India], February 12 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has asserted that Bharat not only provides business and investment opportunities to the world but it also provides leadership and solutions to the world in various sectors of economy and in global affairs.

Addressing a delegation of more than 100 CEOs, Owners and Founders of renowned companies from 16 countries in parliament House complex today, Birla said that Bharat has taken the centre stage in global leadership due to political stability and good governance with a vision of Vasudhaiv Kutumbkam.

In an engaging and enriching interaction with the delegation of Harvard Business School Alumni Group, Birla said that the Constitution of Bharat and parliamentary democracy form the bedrock of peace, growth, and development in the world's largest democracy.

He emphasized the significance of Bharat's foundational democratic principles in shaping the nation's trajectory and fostering an environment conducive to prosperity.

The delegation demonstrated a keen interest in understanding India's economic progress and its rising stature on the global stage. During the interaction, the members of the delegation sought to learn more about the policies that have propelled India's growth and its evolving role in the international community. Birla welcomed their questions and provided thoughtful responses, particularly regarding economic investments and the functioning of parliamentary democracy.

He informed the delegation that under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, country is moving ahead on the path of holistic development with the larger goal of Viksit Bharat. Birla welcomed the delegation members to invest in Bharat and assured them of support from all stakeholders in this process.

In response to a question, Birla observed that parliamentary democracy is the best form of governance and it provides effective solutions to various issues. He added that it should be our endeavour to make our citizens stakeholders in a democratic form of governance, which will lead to 'Good Governance'.

The delegation which comprised business leaders in their respective countries, thanked Lok Sabha Speaker for providing deeper understanding of Bharat's political and economic landscape, addressing the growing global curiosity about the nation's development. (ANI)

