Dehradun, Mar 31 (PTI) A BJP MP on Wednesday urged Defence Minister Rajnath Singh not to shift the Defence Institute of Bio-Energy Research out of Gora Padhav near Haldwani. BJP MP from Nainital, Ajay Bhatt made the request in a memorandum which he handed over to Singh in a meeting with him on Wednesday. In his memorandum, Bhatt said it is important to have an institute like DIBER in Uttarakhand that shares borders with China and Nepal.

Bhatt urged Singh not to shift the institute to any other state given the strategic significance of Uttarakhand whose five districts out of 13 are located in border areas.

DIBER runs independent research institutes and field stations set up by DRDO in Almora, Auli, Harshil and Panda Farm in 1962, Bhatt said.

