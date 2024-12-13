New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) Union Environment and Climate Change Minister Bhupendra Yadav on Friday urged more and more countries to join the International Big Cat Alliance, highlighting its principles like compassion, coexistence, and sustainability in the protection of big cats.

The International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA) is a global initiative aimed at the conservation and protection of the world's most iconic and endangered big cat species, including tigers, lions, leopards, and cheetahs.

Also Read | Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma Transfers INR 700 Crore to Over 70 Lakh Farmers Under Chief Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi.

Speaking at an event by IBCA, Yadav underscored how these values are central to India's environmental policies and practices, often enshrined in the country's ancient scriptures.

"In Indian culture, we prioritize compassion and coexistence. It's not just about preserving life but celebrating it," he said, referencing teachings from the Vedas and Aadhyashastra that stress harmony with nature.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: 8 Female MBBS Students Suspended at Madhav Prasad Tripathi Medical College for Entering Fellow Student's Hostel Room and Assaulting Her.

He explained how these texts advocate living organically and recognize many species as sacred, often associating them with deities.

He urged more and more countries to join the IBCA.

The minister also highlighted the symbiotic relationship between India's tribal communities and forests, describing how their cultural practices and spiritual beliefs are intertwined with the natural environment.

"The philosophy of protecting animals and nature has been routinely enshrined in the Constitution of India," he remarked.

Community engagement, Yadav pointed out, is pivotal in addressing environmental challenges.

He stressed that sustainable development can only be achieved through active participation at the grassroots level.

"Our tribes and nomadic communities have shown us how to live harmoniously with forests, which remain central to our cultural practices," he added.

Yadav further called for global cooperation to build a sustainable future while showcasing India's initiatives as a model for others.

"This mission is about creating a global economy dedicated to preservation, and India serves as a comprehensive resource for countries worldwide," he said.

The minister concluded with an appeal for collective responsibility, urging individuals and communities to work together for conservation of big cats.

"We have a spiritual network that connects us to nature. It's this moment of unity and shared responsibility that can help us overcome the environmental challenges ahead," he said.

SP Yadav, interim head of IBCA said 27 countries have joined the alliance, with many others expressing interest.

"Our mission is to foster collaboration, drive innovative conservation strategies, share best practices, and raise awareness about the critical challenges faced by these magnificent creatures," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)