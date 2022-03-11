Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], March 11 (ANI): Congress special supervisor to Uttar Pradesh Bhupesh Baghel on Friday extended wishes to the candidates who won in 2022 UP Assembly polls and said that he hopes that Bharatiya Janata Party fulfills the promises made by them during campaigning.

"Congress workers worked very hard during the campaign. We accept people's mandate and extend our wishes to the winners. Hoping that they (BJP) live up to their promises," said Baghel on Thursday.

BJP retained UP by winning 255 out of 403 constituencies. Samajwadi Party came a distant second by securing 111 seats.

However, Congress even after aggressively campaigning led by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is reduced to a single digit with only two seats in its corner in the 403 seats state assembly.

Congress also failed to secure governments in other four states which went to polls with UP - Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa and Punjab.

"Result varies in different states...many (experienced) people have lost the election and new people have won," said Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Baghel.

In the results of five elections declared on Thursday, Congress won 18 seats in Punjab, 19 in Uttarakhand, 11 in Goa, and five seats in Manipur. (ANI)

