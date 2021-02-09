Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], February 9 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel met a delegation of Assam's industrialists in Jorhat on Monday, the second day of his two-day visit to the Assam and invited them to set up tea and bamboo industries in his state.

As per an official release, Bhupesh explained the characteristics of Chhattisgarh along with tea cultivation, bamboo, and small forest produce based industries in the state.

A delegation of industrialists from Assam also presented special hand-crafted tea to the Chief Minister.

"Chief Minister Baghel told the industrialists of Assam that there is an industry-friendly environment in Chhattisgarh. He said that in order to give new facilities to the industries in the state, a new industrial policy has been prepared after holding discussions with industrialists," it said.

Baghel also said that Chhattisgarh has good prospects for horticultural crops as well as minor forest produce and invited the industrialists of Assam to establish tea and bamboo-based industries in Chhattisgarh and said that they would be provided all possible help and encouragement.

"Chief Minister said that Chhattisgarh's 44 per cent area is forest. A large quantity of minor forest produce is produced in the state. At present, 52 minor products have been brought under support price. In order to increase the income of forest dwellers in the state and to provide them continuous employment, processing and value addition of minor forest produce is being promoted. He said that Chhattisgarh is famous all over the country for paddy production," it added.

He also gave detailed information about ethanol production from paddy and sugarcane in the state and said Sugarcane crop is being grown on a large scale in Chhattisgarh.

"Now fruits and horticultural crops are also grown on a large scale in the state. Processing industries related to these have immense possibilities here. The weather of Jashpur district is favorable for tea cultivation, tea plantation is being promoted there. He informed the industrialists of Assam about the possibilities of the tea industry and invited them to invest in these areas," the release added. (ANI)

