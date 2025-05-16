Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 16 (ANI): The Bidadi Township Project is a scheme designed by Congress leaders for looting, and Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy has no role in it, said Opposition Leader R. Ashok.

Speaking at a protest against land acquisition by the Greater Bengaluru Authority, he stated that the formation of the Greater Bengaluru Authority will harm Bengaluru.

Also Read | .

He alleged that DCM D.K. Shivakumar has said this is being done to increase the value of lands around the city. Land acquisition itself is a massive scam, and this destructive idea has come from Congress leaders, he said.

Accusations are now being made against HD Kumaraswamy.

Also Read | 'Blatantly Discriminatory Against People of Jammu and Kashmir': Omar Abdullah Reiterates Opposition to Indus Water Treaty.

Ashok noted that he, too, was a Revenue Minister and never proceeded with land acquisition when farmers opposed it. He called the Congress a "real estate government."

Under the guise of guarantees, the Congress government gives Rs 2,000 but raises prices elsewhere. While giving money on one hand, they loot approximately Rs 8,000 from households.

Under the Bidadi Township Project, the Greater Bengaluru Authority plans to acquire 3,000 acres of land to plunder. This scheme was brought to make money, he alleged.

Another NICE road is being planned alongside the existing NICE road, for which 20-30,000 acres will be acquired. Ashok claimed he learned from officials that this is also a plan to loot money.

Farmers who give up their land will see their homes ruined. He warned that 95 per cent of farmers will suffer losses and become destitute, leaving no land for their children. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)