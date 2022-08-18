Patna (Bihar) [India], August 18 (ANI): Bihar government has suspended two more police officials after a photograph of ex-RJD leader Anand Mohan was jailed for murdering a district magistrate was seen at his home with family members and supporters.

The police personnel -Harinandan Kumar and Dani Prasad - were suspended on Wednesday.

The two personnel were part of the security of Saharsa jail where Mohan is serving a life sentence for the murder of Gopalganj's then DM G Krishnaiah.

As per reports, the ex RJD leader who was taken to the state capital in judicial custody was allegedly allowed to visit his residence

Earlier six police personnel appointed as the security detail for Mohan were suspended after the photos made rounds on the web.

BJP MP Giriraj Singh on Monday, sharing the picture of the RJD leader took a jibe at the new RJD and JD(U) alliance in Bihar and said that this indicated "jungle raj" in the state.

"RJD leader Anand Mohan, who is serving a life sentence in DM murder case, reached his house instead of jail. This is the power of Jungle Raj of RJD JDU," Singh tweeted in Hindi.

Anand Mohan was brought to Patna on August 12 to be produced in a civil court. While returning to Saharsa Jail after being produced in court, he allegedly met his wife Lovely Anand, son Chetan Anand, who is also an RJD MLA and his supporters at his residence in Patliputra Colony. A photo of him went viral on social media. In this photo, he is seen with his wife and son. After the photo went viral, questions were raised against the Bihar Police.

"A video went viral on social media about which an investigation report was sought from the DSP headquarters. Six police personnel have been suspended after the report. Strict action will be taken after the facts come to the fore. The role of the jail authorities is also being probed.

Action will be taken against those responsible," Superintendent of Police, Saharsa, Lipi Singh said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

