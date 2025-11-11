Women voters wait in a queue to cast their vote for the second phase of the Bihar assembly election, in Katihar (Photo/ANI)

Patna (Bihar) [India], November 11 (ANI): The Bihar Legislative Assembly elections concluded with a historic high voter turnout of 66.91 per cent. This is the highest voter turnout recorded in the State since 1951, according to the Election Commission of India.

The Election Commission data revealed the active participation of female voters, with a voter turnout of 71.6 per cent, compared to 62.8 per cent of male voters casting thier vote in both phases of the election.

The second phase saw a higher turnout of 68.76 per cent as compared to 65.06 per cent voter turnout in the first phase of polling held on November 6.

In the second phase, Katihar district recorded the highest approximate voting of 78.82 per cent, followed by Kishanganj district with 78.13 per cent, 76.09 per cent in Purnia, 72.56 per cent in Supaul, 71.30 per cent in Purvi Champaran and 70.81 per cent in Paschim Champaran.

The lowest voter turnout of 57.85 per cent was recorded in the Nawada district.

Among the key constituencies, Supaul recorded a turnout of 70.83 per cent, Sasaram 62.10 per cent, Mohania 68.24 per cent, Kutumba 62.17 per cent, Gaya Town 58.43 per cent, Chainpur 68.54 per cent, Dhamdaha 76.25 per cent, Harsiddhi 73.71 per cent and Jhanjharpur 59.14 per cent.

More than 7.4 crore voters cast thier votes in both phases across 38 districts to elect the fate of 2,616 candidates.

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar hailed the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections as "historic", highlighting the unprecedented participation of over 7.5 crore voters in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls, facilitated by grassroots election workers and around 1.76 lakh booth-level agents from all political parties.

"The 2025 Bihar Assembly elections were historic. First, over 7.5 crore voters participated in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voters' list. Participation of grassroots election workers and approximately 1.76 lakh booth-level agents from all political parties. Due to the tireless and transparent efforts of election workers, not a single appeal was received by any of Bihar's 38 District Magistrates regarding the SIR..," he said.

Chief Election Commissioner also hailed the Bihar Assembly elections as a milestone in India's democratic journey, noting that voters have achieved the highest turnout since 1951 at approximately 66.9% across both phases.

"Today, voters have also made history in independent India. They cast the highest percentage of votes in all elections held since 1951, at approximately 66.9%. Women have expressed their complete faith in the Election Commission, resulting in the highest voter turnout ever, at 71%. These transparent and peaceful elections in Bihar have shown the whole of India a lesson. The Election Commission has always stood with its voters, stands with them, and will continue to do so...," he said.

The first phase of the Bihar elections marked the highest polling percentage in the state's history. The state saw a record 65.08 per cent polling in the first phase of polling.

The spirit of democracy came to display when a 111-year-old woman, Nasima Khatun, cast her vote at a polling booth in Chhatapur assembly constituency in Supaul district, exhibiting her commitment to the democratic exercise.

"I have cast my vote and fulfilled my duty," Nasima Khatun, who was in a wheelchair, told ANI after casting her ballot.

Officials said she is the oldest voter in the Sapaul district.

Bihar Congress president and Kutumba constituency candidate Rajesh Ram arrived at a polling booth in an e-rickshaw to cast his vote and urged citizens to participate peacefully in what he called the "festival of democracy." He was accompanied by his family to cast a vote.

The polling was not controversy-free as a scuffle broke out between Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters at a polling booth in Araria on Tuesday, during voting for the second and final phase of the Bihar assembly election. Congress supporters alleged that BJP supporters called for beating up Congress voters.

Meanwhile, the exit polls predicted that the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is poised to form the government again in Bihar, predicting that the opposition Mahagathbandhan would fall short of the majority mark in the 243-member state assembly.

The exit polls also predicted that Prashant Kishor-led Jan Suraaj, which made its debut in the assembly polls, is unlikely to make any splash in terms of seats.

Peoples Pulse poll survey gave 133-159 seats to NDA, 75-101 seats to Mahagathbandhan and 0-5 seats to Jan Suraaj. Others, it said, are likely to get 2-8 seats.

JVC survey said NDA is likely to win 135-150 seats, Mahagathbandhan 88-103 seats, Jan Suraaj may 0-1 seats, with others may secure 3-6 seats.

According to the DVC Research polls survey, the NDA is projected to win 137-152 seats, the Mahagathbandhan 83-98 seats, Jan Suraaj 2-4 seats, and others 4-8 seats.

P-Marq predicted 142-162 seats for NDA, 80-98 seats for Mahagathbandhan, 1-4 seats for Jan Suraaj and 0-3 seats for others.

Janata Dal (United) asserted that the people here in state have given the NDA a "historic mandate" in the two-phased polls.

In a post on X, JD(U) said, "Bihar has given the NDA a historic mandate. Now many people will blame the EVMs. They will come up with new-fangled excuses for the defeat."

BJP leader Syed Shahnawaz Hussain said that exit polls indicated that Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has "completely flopped" and people have voted for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and development.

"The long queues of people indicated that the NDA will form the government. Exit Polls also indicate that the NDA will return... People have voted for PM Modi, CM Nitish Kumar and development... Rahul Gandhi has completely flopped...," the BJP leader told ANI shortly after the announcement of the exit polls

The opposition has strongly rejected the prediction of exit polls, citing past instances when the exit polls had proved to be wrong.

Congress MP Tariq Anwar dismissed the predictions as speculative, saying they cannot be considered accurate.

Speaking to ANI, Anwar said, "Exit Polls are not accurate. They are only a speculation. It indicates what might happen. It would not be right to think that they are accurate."

RJD leader Mrityunjay Tiwari expressed confidence that the Mahagathbandhan will form government in Bihar despite exit polls predicting otherwise.

"Exit polls have proven wrong in the past and will prove wrong in the future as well. I am fully confident that on November 14, the Mahagathbandhan and Tejashwi Yadav will win by a huge margin of votes," he said.

"The people of Bihar have voted against the NDA government and have voted for Tejashwi to form the government. Let those who are under a delusion after seeing the exit polls remain so. Truth can be troubled, but not defeated. It is certain that the government of Mahagathbandhan and Tejashwi Yadav will be formed in Bihar," he added.

The counting of votes will take place on November 14.

In the 2020 polling took place in three phases. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured 125 seats, while the opposition Mahagathbandhan (MGB) won 110. Among the major parties, the Janata Dal (United) bagged 43 seats, BJP bagged 74, RJD secured 75 seats and the Congress 19. The JD(U) had contested 115 constituencies and the BJP 110, whereas the RJD contested 144 seats and the Congress 70. (ANI)

