India News | Bihar: BJP Leader Dilip Jaiswal Takes Charge as Revenue and Land Reforms Minister

Patna (Bihar) [India], May 8 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party leader Dilip Jaiswal on Friday took charge as the new Revenue and Land Reforms Minister of Bihar.

Jaiswal said that ensuring efficient, transparent and corruption-free delivery of services in the Revenue and Land Reforms Department will be his key focus. Speaking to reporters, Jaiswal said, "The Revenue and Land Reforms Department is a challenging department, and our effort is to ensure that the general public receives services efficiently. Seventy per cent of Bihar's population depends on the Revenue Department, and my goal will be to ensure that these services are provided with honesty and transparency. Wrongdoers will not be spared at any cost. Officials will work day and night to complete pending public works."

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Earlier on Thursday, the Bihar government witnessed a major cabinet expansion as 32 ministers, including senior leaders and first-time entrants, were inducted into the Council of Ministers at a grand ceremony held at Gandhi Maidan in Patna.

The expansion comes after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) formed the government in Bihar, with Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary strengthening the administrative structure following a decisive electoral mandate.

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The swearing-in ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP National President Nitin Nabin and several senior NDA leaders, marking a major political show of strength by the ruling alliance.

As part of the expansion, leaders from the BJP (15), Janata Dal (United) (13), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) (2), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) (1) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (1) were inducted into the Council of Ministers.

The BJP ministers who took oath include Ram Kripal Yadav, Kedar Gupta, Nitish Mishra, Mithlesh Tiwari, Rama Nishad, Vijay Kumar Sinha, Dilip Jaiswal, Pramod Chandravanshi, Lakhvinder Paswan, Sanjay Singh (Tiger), Engineer Kumar Shailendra, Nand Kishore Ram, Ramchandra Prasad, Arun Shankar Prasad and Shreyasi Singh.

The JD(U) ministers who took oath include Nishant Kumar, Shravan Kumar, Madan Sahni, Lesi Singh, Shweta Gupta, Bhagwan Singh Kushwaha, Damodar Rawat and Bulo Mandal.

A key highlight of the reshuffle was the induction of JD(U) leader Nishant Kumar, son of former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, marking his entry into active politics and ministerial responsibilities. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)