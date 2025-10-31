Patna (Bihar) [India], October 31 (ANI): The body of Dularchand Yadav, who was killed during a firing incident in Mokama, was taken for postmortem to the Sub-Divisional Hospital in Barh on Friday under tight security. A large number of police personnel have also been deployed along the route.

Large numbers of Dularchand's supporters gathered outside the hospital, staging protests.

He was killed during firing between the two sides while campaigning for elections in Mokama yesterday.

Meanwhile, Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor on Friday condemned the killing of Dularchand Yadav in Mokama and held the administration responsible for the incident, calling it a clear failure of law and order in the state.

He said that such incidents reflect the persistence of the "jungle raj" that people of Bihar have long spoken about. Kishor further clarified that Yadav wasn't officially the worker of Jan Suraaj; instead, he was supporting the Jan Suraaj candidate from Mokama, Priyadarshi Piyush.

"He isn't officially a member of Jan Suraaj. He was supporting Piyush Ji, the official Jan Suraaj candidate. This shows that 'jungle-raj' that people have always talked of. Violence has no place in democracy. The murder of someone is the responsibility of the administration and those responsible for law and order, and it's their failure," Prashant Kishor told ANI.

He further appealed people to choose candidate without any criminal records and said Jan Suraaj has given options to them.

The Jan Suraaj founder asserted, "'Baahubali' may belong to any caste, any community, village, or ideology, but what is wrong is wrong. I've said in a previous statement that strongmen aren't afraid to fight strongmen. They're afraid to fight good people. Therefore, Jan Suraaj has provided the public with this option. Not just in Mokama, but in many other areas of Bihar... Now it's up to the people of Bihar to choose clean people or the same old corrupt, strongmen."

Dularchand Yadav was shot dead on Thursday following a clash between two groups during election campaigning in Bihar's Mokama, police said.

The deceased Dularchand Yadav was in the convoy when the incident happened.

According to Abhishek Singh, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Barh-2, the firing broke out when the convoys of two parties crossed paths and an altercation ensued.

"Police received information that the convoys of two parties were crossing each other when one party fired at the other over some issue, and also tried to run them over. FIR will be registered and further action will be taken. FSL has been informed. Proper investigation will be done here and further action will be taken," Singh told reporters.

The police said that a proper investigation would be conducted in the case, and further action would be taken.

Mokama is infamous for being a stronghold of influential and often controversial "strongmen" or "bahubalis" in Bihar politics, most notably Anant Kumar Singh, his brother Dilip Singh and Surajbhan Singh.

This year, the electoral battle in Mokama Assembly constituency in Patna district, Bihar, is centred around two Bahubalis - Anant Singh and Surajbhan Singh, who dominate the region's political narrative.

Mokama, which will vote in the first phase on November 6, is once again set to witness a high-voltage electoral contest in the 2025 polls, as Janata Dal (United) has fielded strongman Anant Singh, while the Rashtriya Janata Dal has nominated Veena Devi, wife of former MP and influential leader Surajbhan Singh.

Both candidates come from the Bhumihaar community, setting the stage for a direct clash of political legacies in one of Bihar's most volatile yet politically significant constituencies. (ANI)

