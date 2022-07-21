Patna, Jul 21 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday congratulated NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu on being elected as the next President of the country.

“I heartily congratulate Droupadi Murmu on her victory in the Presidential Election 2022,” Kumar said in a statement.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tarkishore Prasad and state BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal also congratulated Murmu on her victory.

Murmu won by an overwhelming margin against joint opposition nominee Yashwant Sinha after receiving over 64 per cent valid votes to succeed Ram Nath Kovid to become the country's 15th president.

