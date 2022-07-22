Patna, July 22 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has written to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav requesting him to rename Raghunathpur railway station after Baba Brahmeshwar Nath.

The CM, who on Thursday laid the foundation stone for a beautification project at Baba Brahmeshwar Nath temple complex in Buxar district, said in the letter that locals had long been making this demand.

Also Read | Lip-Lock Challenge in Karnataka: 8 Students Booked Under POCSO Act For Hosting Kissing Challenge at Private Residence in Mangaluru.

“As per mythology, this is an ancient temple of Lord Shiva. It was established by Lord Brahma. Devotees throng the shrine to offer prayers throughout the year, especially during Falgun and Shravan months. Local people have been demanding for the last several years that Raghunathpur railway station in Brahmpur division be renamed after Baba Brahmeshwar Nath.

“Therefore, the state government recommends that Raghunathpur railway station be renamed as Baba Brahmeshwar Nath station,” said the CM in the letter sent to the railway minister late on Thursday.

Also Read | National Flag Adoption Day 2022 in India: 10 Interesting Facts To Know About Tricolour, National Flag of India.

Bihar Tourism Minister Narayan Prasad and Jamshedpur East MLA Saryu Rai were among those who were present at the foundation-laying ceremony.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)