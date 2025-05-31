Madhubani (Bihar), May 31 (PTI) A court in Bihar's Madhubani district on Saturday sentenced two persons to death after convicting them for the rape and murder of an eight-year-old Dalit girl.

Special judge for SC/ST cases and Additional District and Sessions Judge, Syed Mohammad Fazlul Bari, also slapped a fine of Rs 1.2 lakh each on the two convicts -- Sushil Kumar Rai and Om Prakash Jha.

Also Read | COVID-19 Death in Bengaluru: 63-Year-Old Man Tested Positive for Coronavirus Dies in Karnataka.

The case pertains to the incident that took place on June 22, 2023 in Jaynagar police station area.

Speaking to reporters after the verdict, special public prosecutor Sapan Kumar Singh, said, "It was a 'rarest of the rare' case and the prosecution urged the court to award the death penalty. Defense counsel argued in favour of the accused, but the court upheld the prosecution's demand for the death sentence to both accused."

Also Read | Cash at Judge Yashwant Varma's Home: Did Justice Varma Avoid the Fire Scene? Committee Finds His Actions Suspicious.

Narrating the incident, he said, "The deceased's family members were not at home. The accused lured the girl to Jaynagar market. Then they took her to a room in Koshi Colony, where they raped her. When the girl tried to raise an alarm, the accused strangled her to death. The very next day, police arrested the accused and recovered the girl's body."

Family members of the accused refused to interact with the media.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)