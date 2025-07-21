New Delhi, Jul 21 (PTI) Bihar has become the first state in the country to have less than 1,200 electors across polling stations, the Election Commission said on Monday.

The poll body recently undertook an exercise to reduce electors per polling station from 1,500 to a maximum of 1,200 to shorten queues on voting days.

Also Read | Parliament Monsoon Session: Rajya Sabha Passes Bills of Lading 2025 To Replace 169-Year-Old Shipping Law.

To accommodate voters, 12,817 new polling stations have been added in Bihar to prevent long queues, the EC said.

The total number of polling stations in Bihar will now go up to 90,712 from the earlier 77,895.

Also Read | Mumbai Horror: 62-Year-Old Man Sexually Abuses 2 Teen Girls, Rapes Woman on Pretext of Giving Jobs; Arrested.

A similar exercise to reduce the number of voters per polling station (called rationalisation in EC's terminology) will be undertaken in all states and union territories.

The EC had been working to ensure voters do not have to travel beyond 2 kilometres to reach polling stations wherever possible.

Polling stations were set up in high-rise buildings and societies to ensure greater voter participation.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)