Patna (Bihar) [India] June 2 (ANI): A 10-year-old girl who was raped and sustained brutal injuries in an assault died at Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) on Sunday incharge Superintedent Dr Abhijit Singh has said.

The girl was initially treated at the Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital in Muzaffarpur on May 26 and had severe neck and internal injuries.

The Incharge Superintendent of PMCH, Patna, told ANI, "The girl was admitted at Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital in Muzaffarpur on 26th May. She had neck injuries and internal injuries... After she arrived here, the doctor examined her in the ambulance. She was taken to the ICU, and doctors from all departments treated her for the entire night."

The minor girl's uncle, Virendra Paswan, has, however, alleged negligence on the part of the hospital administration and doctors, stating that she was kept waiting for two hours inside the ambulance before getting admission to the hospital.

"The doctors referred us to Patna, but we didn't like it there either. It's not a good hospital. Yesterday, we came, and we waited for three hours in an ambulance. When everyone started creating a ruckus, they admitted her at 4 o'clock. There was no convenience for anything. The child was uneasy and started crying at night. The doctors got upset and gave sleeping medicine to the child all night long and at eight o'clock in the morning, she died," Paswan told ANI on Sunday.

Dr. Abhijit Singh, in-Charge Superintendent of PMCH Patna, has, however, denied allegations of negligence on the part of the hospital administration. "If such an incident takes place with anyone, the family will make allegations of negligence. We actively treated her right after we learned about this case. The doctor examined her in the ambulance, and then she was admitted, too," he said.

The girl's uncle alleged that despite being a Government hospital, he had to spend a sum of Rs 25,000.

"PMCH hospital is negligent. This hospital means that anyone who comes will become a dead body. Even the doctor is negligent. Yesterday morning, they said that everything will be taken care of at a government hospital, but they take money to give blood, no money means no blood. Here we spent Rs 25,000. If you give blood, you will get blood; if you don't give, you will not get it. The hospital administration is negligent," Virendra Paswan alleged.

Additionally, the minor girl's uncle alleged that the accused lured her on the pretext of offering chocolate near her aunt's house and then took her to a maize field and raped her there.

He said, "The culprit took the minor under the pretext of taking her to her aunt's house and giving her chocolate He took her to a maize field at three o'clock in the evening, then raped her there. The boy has been arrested. He strangled the girl and slit her throat. We called 112..."

Congress leader Aditya Paswan has demanded action against the hospital administration and the government.

"Due to the negligence of the Bihar government due to the negligence of the doctors of PMCH, a nine-year-old Dalit child died. The superintendent of PMCH should be suspended immediately. The Health Minister should resign. The Bihar government is running on ventilators, and this is just a pretence that a world-class hospital is being built.. If this were the case, it would not have happened to that girl Dalit, whether Dalit or poor, people are equal. If someone says you will have to struggle for one hour to admit the girl, it is a shame.

"The girl was in the ambulance for more than two hours; there is a system where there is no cost to the life of a Dalit, then there is no price for the life of the poor, then there is no point in staying with such a government"

The Bihar spokesperson for Congress, told ANI, "When we met the superintendent there, he said that he had to refer to Patna, we asked for reference to AIIMS, which has better facilities but for some reason, he referred us to the PMCH. After arriving at PMCH, the girl was lying in the ambulance for about two and a half hours. Following that we came with the state president. I brought Mr Rajesh Ram with me... We met the superintendent. After struggling for one hour, the girl was taken away. If the girl had been admitted on time, then today the girl would not have died." (ANI)

