Patna (Bihar) [India], August 27 (ANI): Bihar Governor Arif Mohammed Khan visited a Ganesh Pooja pandal on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, extending his greetings to the people of the state and the nation. In his message, he wished for India's prosperity and growth, invoking the blessings of Lord Ganesha, the deity of wisdom.

"On Ganesh Chaturthi, I wish everyone well. May India prosper and grow. Blessed by Lord Ganesha, the god of wisdom, India is a land of deep knowledge. We honour Him at the start of every task for guidance. This festival reminds us of India's rich legacy of wisdom. Let us, therefore, commit to cultivating knowledge daily," the Governor said.

The Governor's visit to the pandal was marked by prayers and participation in the festive celebrations.

Vinayak Chaturthi, also known as Vinayak Chavithi, is a festival that marks the worship of Lord Ganesha as the god of new beginnings and remover of obstacles. Devotees across India and abroad celebrate his wisdom and intelligence with decorated homes and pandals, prayers, music, and vibrant processions.

This auspicious ten-day festival starts with 'Chaturthi' and ends on 'Anantha Chaturdashi'. The festive period is also known as 'Vinayak Chaturthi' or 'Vinayak Chavithi'. The festival celebrates Ganesha as the 'God of New Beginnings' and the 'Remover of Obstacles' as well as the god of wisdom and intelligence.

Celebrated across the country, the festival sees lakhs of devotees gathering in temples and mandals to seek blessings from Lord Ganesh.

For the festivities, people bring Lord Ganesh idols to their homes, observe fasts, prepare mouth-watering delicacies, and visit pandals during the festival. (ANI)

