Purnia (Bihar) [India], September 22 (ANI): Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Thursday alleged that Bihar has turned into a "sleeper cell for terrorists".

Singh's remarks came while reacting to the largest joint operation conducted by the National Investigation Agency, Enforcement Directorate, and state police forces across 11 states of the country including Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, and Uttar Pradesh.

Accusing Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and Lalu Yadav of encouraging the PFI workers, Singh said, "Simi organization started working as Popular Front of India (PFI), Nitish Kumar and Lalu Yadav have been patronizing them as cultural organizations. Bihar has become a sleeper cell for terrorists."

On the said raids by the investigative agency, Singh said that the law will take its course.

"They (PFI) want to make Purnia its centre. The way they were caught in Phulwari Sharif, they always intended to make India a Muslim nation, in 1947 as well," Singh said.

A day before Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Bihar, the NIA also conducted searches at the regional office of the Popular Front of India (PFI) in Bihar's Purnia.

As per the reports, the said raids are underway since 3 am today, under the supervision of the Superintendent of Police of the NIA.

A total of 106 Popular Front of India (PFI) cadres were arrested in a joint operation investigation conducted by the NIA, Enforcement Directorate and state police forces across 11 states in the country's multiple locations, including Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, and Uttar Pradesh, the sources said.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad also attacked Bihar CM and Deputy CM by saying, "I have heard that Lalu Ji (RJD chief), Nitish Ji (Bihar CM) and Deputy CM Tejashwi Ji are sad that Union Home Minister Amit Shah is coming to Bihar. Does the Home Minister now need to take a directive from them to go to Bihar?" Prasad asked. (ANI)

