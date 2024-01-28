Patna, Jan 28 (PTI) The swearing-in of ministers in Bihar's NDA government on Sunday appears to have been influenced by caste considerations and loyalty.

The selection of Samrat Choudhary, a Koeri, and Vijay Sinha, a Bhumihar, as deputy chief ministers by the BJP, seems to aim at appeasing OBCs while maintaining the support of the core upper caste base.

Among those sworn in as members of Nitish Kumar's council of ministers, apart from the two deputy CMs, are BJP's Prem Kumar, JD(U) leaders Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, Vijendra Yadav and Shravan Kumar, Hindustan Awam Morcha leader Santosh Kumar Suman, and Independent MLA Sumit Kumar Singh.

Notably, Nitish Kumar, Samrat Chaudhary, and Santosh Kumar Suman are Members of the Legislative Council (MLCs).

Political observers note that NDA leaders carefully balanced caste considerations in the cabinet formation.

CM Nitish Kumar told reporters that the cabinet will be expanded in a day or two and other factors will be kept in mind.

Insiders said whenever the expansion takes place, it will accommodate legislators belonging to other castes, minorities group and women.

The new cabinet comprises three upper caste ministers including Vijay Choudhary and Vijay Sinha from the Bhumihar community, and Sumit Kumar Singh (Independent) from the Rajput community. Shravan Kumar (JD-U) belongs to the Kurmi caste, the same as CM Nitish Kumar.

Recent caste survey in Bihar indicate that Kurmis constitute 2.8 per cent of the total population.

A senior JD(U) leader, speaking anonymously, highlighted the NDA's effort to include diverse social groups in the cabinet, citing examples like Prem Kumar from the Kahar caste and Vijendra Yadav from the Yadav community. Santosh Kumar Suman of HAM represents the Mahadalit community.

With the provision allowing a maximum of 35 ministers in the cabinet, the current swearing-in ceremony saw only eight ministers taking office.

