Patna, Feb 10 (PTI) The budget session of the legislature in Bihar will begin on February 28 and continue till the end of March, the state's Parliamentary Affairs Department said.

In a notification issued on Monday, the department said the session will begin with the Governor's customary address to members of the bicameral legislature, followed by tabling of the economic survey.

On March 3, the Nitish Kumar government will present its last budget, with the assembly elections due later this year.

The month-long session will come to a close on March 28. There will be altogether 20 days of legislative business, half of which will be devoted to the debate on budget.

Two days have been allocated for the Motion of Thanks to the Governor's address, the notification said.

