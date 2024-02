Patna (Bihar), Feb 1 (PTI) The newly formed NDA government in Bihar, headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, will seek the trust vote on February 12, the inaugural day of the budget session, according to a revised notification issued on the matter on Thursday.

Earlier, the less-than-a-week-old government was scheduled to seek the vote of confidence on February 10.

Also Read | Bear Attack in Thailand: Man Cuts Off Arm With Pocket Knife To Escape Caged Animal in Chiang Mai Zoo.

However, according to a fresh notification, the session will now commence on February 12 which will also witness the governor's address to a joint session of members of both Houses.

JD(U) president Nitish Kumar on January 28 took oath as Chief Minister of Bihar for a record ninth time, ditching the Mahagathbandhan and the opposition bloc INDIA and forming a new government with the BJP, which he had dumped less than 18 months ago.

Also Read | Eurozone: Inflation Sinks Slightly to 2.8%.

The election of a new Speaker, who would succeed Awadh Bihari Choudhary of the RJD, is also scheduled on February 12 and so is tabling of the state Economic Survey.

The budget which was earlier slated for tabling on February 12, will now be presented a day after.

The session will come to a close on March 1 after eleven working days. It is likely to be a stormy budget session as the NDA has moved a no-confidence motion against the Speaker (of the RJD), who has not resigned so far.

Hectic lobbying is on for the posts of the Speaker and ministers.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)