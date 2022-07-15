Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 15 (ANI): After the name of Popular Front of India (PFI) surfaced in the suspected terror module busted in Patna, the organisation denied its involvement in the case and said Bihar Police fabricated a fictional story of a terror conspiracy by including forged documents to defame PFI.

In a statement, PFI said, Bihar Police arrested two people in Patna calling them terrorists and linked the Popular Front of India with these arrests. Bihar Police has made many allegations against the organization.

"There is no basis for all these allegations. The police have tried to fabricate a fictional story of a terror conspiracy by including forged documents," PFI said.

The organisation said the eight-page document allegedly found from the arrested people is completely fabricated. The statement said PFI never published or distributed such documents.

"This document had first surfaced when the UP Police included it in the charge sheet of a case in Basti, UP. Anyone reading the document will come to the conclusion that it is completely fabricated and fake. The manner in which this document has been presented by the Patna Police in a press conference reveals a larger conspiracy to prepare fake cases against the Popular Front in the state," said PFI.

It said there has been a combined trend of targeting the Popular Front in different states in the same manner, indicating that it is part of a "single table political verdict" against the organisation.

The statement said PFI is a legal and democratic organisation that has always promoted a culture of respect for the law. Its activities have been transparent and are rapidly gaining popularity.

Such false cases have become a weapon for the police and agencies of the country which seemed to be waging war against every democratic voice of protest, said PFI.

"Popular Front wants to make it clear that these nefarious designs of creating fear in the minds of the people by defaming and spreading suspicion about the Popular Front will have no impact on the organisation's democratic struggle for constitutional rights and social justice," it added.

Bihar Police on Wednesday busted a potential terror module with some links to extremist outfit PFI and arrested two accused. The two include a retired police officer of Jharkhand, Mohammad Jallauddin and a former member of Students' Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) who is also a current member of PFI and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), Athar Parvez.

ASP Phulwarisharif, Manish Kumar had said on Wednesday that Parvez's younger brother went to jail in 2001-02 bomb blasts in the state after SIMI was banned.

The complaint by police on the basis of which FIR has been filed in the case refers to Parvez telling police that he worked on instructions of PFI.

"As per instructions from PFI, I used to induct former members of SIMI to create an underground organization. The main objective of this organization would be to avenge the atrocities against Muslims in the country and would target and attack those who make abusive comments on the religion," it quotes Parvez. The complaint refers to Parvez speaking about "campaign being run to take revenge" on "objectionable remarks" of

Nupur Sharma and to the killings in Udaipur and Amravati.

Kumar told ANI that an FIR has been lodged against a total of 26 people of which three people have been arrested.

Bihar Additional Director General (Headquarters) JS Gangwar said that special teams have been constituted to probe the potential terror module busted by Bihar Police,.

"A case was registered in Patna. Two people have been arrested and their interrogation is underway. Various teams of police is interrogating with them. Various items were recovered from their possession like poster banners, PFI documents, mobile phones etc. which are being looked into. Since the case has been registered, the arrest has been made, things will come to the fore during the interrogation. The arrest of other people may also be possible," Gangwar told ANI.

Gangwar said that items including Popular Front of India documents were recovered from the arrested persons.

Kumar had said on Wednesday that an excerpt from an eight-page-long document recovered from the accused titled 'India vision 2047' talks about "subjugating coward majority community and bringing back the glory". (ANI)

