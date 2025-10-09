Patna (Bihar) [India], October 9 (ANI): All India Congress Committee (AICC) senior observers for Bihar Assembly Polls Ashok Gehlot, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, and Bhupesh Baghel will meet RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday in Patna.

The meeting will take place at 5:00 pm.

This meeting comes as seat-sharing discussions are underway within the INDIA bloc in Bihar ahead of the assembly polls.

The Congress is in alliance with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and other left parties, including CPI, CPI (ML), in the state. The alliance is set to give a contest to the National Democratic Alliance, consisting of the BJP, JD(U), LJP (RV), HAMS, and others.

While the party has not announced any seat-sharing arrangement with its alliance partners, they have recently concluded their Voter Adhikar Yatra, which covered various districts in the state, led by Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi and RJD's Tejashwi Yadav.

The Election Commission has announced the schedule for the Bihar Assembly elections. The 243 Assembly seats will go to the polls in two phases on November 6 and November 11, with the counting of votes scheduled to take place on November 14.

The total number of electors in the final list stands at 7.42 crore, while there were 7.89 crore electors as of June 24 this year. An Election Commission press release stated that 65 lakh voters were removed from the draft list, and the number of electors in the draft list as of August 1, 2025, stood at 7.24 crore.

Earlier today, Congress leader Tariq Anwar said that the seat-sharing arrangement within the opposition's Mahagathbandhan for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections will be finalised soon.

"Our coordination committee is holding continuous meetings, and I hope all the seat-sharing will be finalised between today and tomorrow. The exact seat-sharing will be finalised," Anwar told ANI.

Commenting on the ruling NDA's leadership, Anwar said there appeared to be confusion as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had not been declared the alliance's chief ministerial face, despite several visits to the state by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The NDA and the Prime Minister have not yet declared Nitish Kumar as the Chief Ministerial candidate. The Prime Minister has visited Bihar several times, but even in Nitish Kumar's presence, he did not confirm that Nitish Kumar will be our CM candidate. Therefore, there is confusion," he said.

He added that within the Mahagathbandhan, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav was functioning as the alliance leader.

"From our side, it is clear that Tejashwi Yadav is acting as the leader of our alliance and has assumed responsibility. The coordination committee will decide whether we should contest the elections with a face or without one," he added. (ANI)

