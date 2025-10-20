Patna (Bihar) [India], October 19 (ANI): Signalling confusion and tussles within the alliance, the opposition Mahagathbandhan even on Sunday failed to announce the seat-sharing pact for the Bihar assembly polls.

The last date to file nominations for the second phase of the Bihar Assembly Election is Monday (October 20). It also marks the last date for withdrawal of nominations for the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections, covering 121 constituencies.

Polling for all 243 assembly seats in Bihar will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11, with the results set to be declared on November 14.

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has already announced that the party will go solo in the upcoming Bihar assembly elections, which are scheduled to be held in two phases on November 6 and 11.

The announcement came after the Mahagathbandhan, which includes RJD and Congress, failed to seal a pact for the first phase of the Bihar polls, with the nomination process ending on Friday. The constituents of Mahagathbandhan are engaged in a "friendly fight" on some seats.

Congress has released its second list amid the ongoing Mahagathbandhan seat-sharing crisis on Saturday. On October 17, the Congress party released its first list of 48 candidates for the assembly poll.

Earlier today, RJD leader Madan Shah broke down in public claiming that he was promised a ticket by the Rashtriya Janata Dal for the upcoming 2025 Bihar assembly polls and alleged that when he did not pay the Rs 2.7 crore that was demanded for the candidature, his ticket was given to another candidate.

Meanwhile, NDA leaders have been taking jab at the Mahagathbandhan over their delay in announcing seat-sharing pact.

Bihar Minister Nitin Nabin on Sunday said that there was "uncertainty" in the opposition Mahagathbandhan amid chaos over the seat-sharing issue, even as the assembly elections come closer.

Speaking to ANI, Nabin claimed the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) can't come around "Lalu chalisa" since their sole focus is on their family. He further said that the Mahagathbandhan alliance can't function since their strategy and intention were not clear.

"There is uncertainty in alliance. RJD has insulted everyone. They can't fulfil the alliance dharma. The basis of the (Mahagathbandhan) alliance is to loot each other. Their strategy and intentions are not clear. Congress' marginalised position and RJD's focus solely on their family members," Bihar Minister Nabin said.

Speaking on Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) preparations for the upcoming assembly elections, Nabin said that his party was engaged in door-to-door campaigning.

Bihar Minister Prem Kumar exuded confidence and said that the countdown for the Mahagathbandhan has begun.

He said, "In the Bihar 2025 elections, where on one side the NDA alliance is united, while on the other hand, the countdown for the 'Mahagathbandhan' has begun... People of Bihar have seen the governance of the 50 years of the Congress rule, 15 years of governance of Lalu Yadav... The people of Bihar have rejected them... 'Mahagathbandhan' has anything to do with Bihar..."

However, Congress's Pawan Khera said that everything within the Mahagathbandhan has been finalised, and he said that the announcement will be made at the right time and place.

"Everything has been finalised, only the announcement has to be made, which will be made at the right time," Pawan Khera told reporters on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Udit Raj said that the Mahagathbandhan will soon launch its own campaign.

Criticising Modi's focus on elections over governance, Raj highlighted the success of Congress's ongoing 'Voter Bachao Yatra,' vowing to intensify efforts to counter the BJP's campaign.

Speaking to ANI, Raj said, "INDIA alliance will also announce its campaign soon. He only contests elections. His job is to only contest elections. He doesn't pay attention to governance. But our campaign started before theirs. The 'Voter Bachao Yatr' was very powerful and will have an impact. If our campaign is delayed by a couple of days, we will compensate for it."

Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya on Sunday attributed the delay in deciding Mahagathbandhan's seat-sharing arrangement to accommodating Mukesh Sahani's Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), noting a lack of unity within the alliance on several constituencies.

The CPI(ML) leader said the party has settled for 20 seats in the Mahagathbandhan's seat-sharing formula for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

The Mahagathbandhan, comprising the RJD and Congress, was unable to announce a seat-sharing pact for the first phase of the Bihar polls, as the nomination process concluded on Friday. The opposition alliance will be engaging in a "friendly fight" in the upcoming polls in some seats.

Meanwhile, the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) shared a seat distribution list, and the party has already begun its groundwork across key constituencies.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to kickstart his election campaign from October 24. (ANI)

