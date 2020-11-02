Patna, Nov 2 (PTI) Four more persons died of COVID-19 in Bihar, raising the toll in the state to 1,101, while 577 fresh cases took the tally to 2,18,117, a health department official said on Monday.

The state's recovery rate climbed to 96.27 per cent, up from 96.08 per cent a day ago, with 974 people recuperating from the disease since Sunday, he said.

Bihar currently has 7,036 active cases, while the total number of recoveries touched 2,09,980.

Bihar's health minister Mangal Pandey has praised the state's frontline workers for achieving a recovery rate of over 96 per cent.

"Coronavirus is taking a beating in front of Bihars health care facilities. Bihars Coronavirus recovery rate reaches above 96 per cent. Our Bihar remains at number one position across the globe vis--vis recovery rate," Pandey said in a tweet.

As many 1.11 crore samples have been tested in the state so far, including 1,25,567 over the past 24 hours, the health department official said.

Of the four fresh fatalities, one each was reported from Patna, Munger, Banka and Siwan, he said.

Patna district, which accounts for 36,370 cases in the state, has reported the highest number of COVID-19 deaths so far at 269, followed by Bhagalpur at 68 deaths Gaya at 49.

As many as 166 new cases were registered in Patna, 66 in Purnea, 31 in Gaya, 29 in Banka, 25 in Kishanganj and 20 in Muzaffarpur.

