Sitamarhi (Bihar) [India], August 8 (ANI): Ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Sitamarhi to lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Janki Mata Mandir, District Magistrate Richie Pandey on Friday assured that all necessary security measures have been put in place.

"All security protocols have been followed properly. Home Minister's security personnel also conducted a thorough check, and so have the Chief Minister's security personnel. Anti-terrorism squad, bomb disposal squad, and dog squad have also been deployed. Police personnel have been deployed at 250 places. Proper surveillance will be maintained through CCTVs," he said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will lay the foundation stone for the Maa Sita temple at Punaura Dham in Sitamarhi, Bihar.

In an X post, Shah said, "Tomorrow is an extremely auspicious and joyous day for the entire country, and especially for Mithilanchal, when the foundation stone for the comprehensive development plan of the sacred 'Punaura Dham Temple' and its premises will be laid at the birthplace of Mother Sita in Sitamarhi, Bihar."

"Additionally, to enhance connectivity for the devotees visiting here, PM Shri @narendramodi ji has approved the Sitamarhi-Delhi Amrit Bharat Train, which will be inaugurated tomorrow," the post added.

With the Bihar State Assembly elections approaching, the NDA, comprising the BJP, JD(U), and LJP, will once again seek to continue its stint in Bihar, and the INDIA bloc, comprising the RJD, Congress, and left parties, will aim to unseat Nitish Kumar.

In the current Bihar Assembly, comprising 243 members, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) consists of 131 members, with the BJP having 80 MLAs, JD(U) having 45, HAM(S) having 4, and the support of 2 Independent Candidates.

The assembly elections in Bihar are expected to be held later this year, in October or November. However, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has not announced an official date.

The Opposition's INDIA Bloc comprises 111 members, with the RJD leading with 77 MLAs, followed by Congress with 19, CPI(ML) with 11, CPI(M) with 2, and CPI with 2. (ANI)

