Mumbai, August 08: Bodoland lottery enthusiasts who are eagerly awaiting the Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result) of today, August 08 (Friday), can check the results at bodolotteries.com. The Bodoland Lottery Result will be declared shortly. It must be noted that the Bodoland Lottery Department announces the Bodoland Lottery Result and its winning numbers thrice daily - 12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM. Scroll below to know where and how to check the Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF and, list of winners, as well as their ticket numbers.

Operated under the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), the Bodoland lottery continues to grow in popularity among lottery players in Assam. Those taking part in the Bodoland lottery can check the winners' list and view the winning ticket numbers by clicking here. Players of Bodoland can also visit the website mentioned above to download Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF. The PDF file will consist of a full list of the Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery) winners and their ticket numbers for the draw on August 08. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, August 08, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

When and Where To Check Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result)

The Bodoland Lottery Result is announced daily at three specific times by the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC). The first draw result is declared at 12 PM, followed by the second at 3 PM and the third at 7 PM. Participants can check the Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF format at bodolotteries.com. The Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result) for Friday, August 08 will also be available on the official website, or you can check the direct link here. Shillong Teer Result Today, August 08, 2025: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

While lottery games are permitted in 13 Indian states, gambling and betting remain illegal in many parts of the country. Players should exercise caution, as lotteries can be addictive and pose financial risks. Always check the official website for accurate results and play responsibly. To see today’s Bodoland Lottery Result, visit the official website and verify the winning numbers.

